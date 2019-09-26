After years of planning the Veterans Memorial is having its official dedication ceremony.
Saturday, September 28 at 2 p.m. there will be a dedication ceremony for the newly completed Veterans Memorial.
There will be refreshments and speakers during the dedication open to the public.
The requirements to have a plaque at this memorial are:
One must be or have been a Waseca County resident and have served in any of the military branches of the United State military and have an honorable discharge. A DD-214 or other military discharge document is required.
One caveat is that if a Waseca County resident has a relative who lives elsewhere (i.e.: father, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, grandfather, etc.) that person may purchase a plaque for those persons.
The branches include, Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Cost Guard, National Guard, Reserves and Merchant Marines during WWII. One does not have to be deceased to have a plaque on the memorial as about 40% of the plaques are from veterans currently alive.
This is a Veteran Memorial Committee project the county has donated land to complete. The memorial project is fully funded with the help of many organizations. The Waseca Area Foundation gave a grant of $30,000 and the city of Waseca voted to contribute $25,000 to the project. The county was also able to help achieve a grant from the state to meet historical preservation requirements for $49,000. ISG engineering firm, of Mankato, has been working with the committee for the estimates.