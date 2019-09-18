There will be two speed studies done by the Minnesota Department of Transportation done in Waseca County.
One will be on 35th Street in Janesville from Warren Street to Old Highway 14. The current speed is 55 miles per hour.
Commissioner DeAnne Malterer said there have been multiple concerns from constituents about the speed in that section due to a church that is there and coming into town.
The second speed study will be done on County Road 4 near Waseca that goes past Berry Pallets.
There are a lot of semis in that area due to businesses and the speed is currently set at 55 mph.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Mark Leiferman said that a lot of speed studies requests are on the edge of town generally.