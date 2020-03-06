Thirty-four students from Faribault participated in the annual Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference in Minneapolis March 1-3.
DECA student members take part in the organization’s events program, allowing them to compete in over 50 events focused in the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, marketing and other related fields. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. After qualifying earlier this year, district winners put their talents to the test during the State Career Development Conference.
Students receiving awards:
• Madelyn Wehe and Henry Schonebaum won Personal Finance top-test taker medals
• Erica Johnsrud won a finals medal and a 6th place plaque in Financial Consulting which earned her a trip to Nashville, TN to compete at the international level
• McKenzie Gehrke won a finals medal and placed 11th in the Business Solutions Project
• Bennett Wolff and Maria Pierce won finals medals and placed 10th in the Community Awareness Project
• Kelsie DeMars and Gabby Hollund won finals medals and placed 9th in the Gold Chapter Project
• Bennett Wolff, McKenzie Gehrke, and Kelsie Demars received outstanding chapter members trophies
• Jackson Warmington received a plaque for finishing 7th out 1,016 members in the Central Region Stock Market Game and being the Minnesota Champion
• Faribault DECA received plaques for Thrive Level Chapter Campaigns in Membership, Promotion, Global Entrepreneurship Week, and Community Service
• Madelyn Wehe and Erica Johnsrud earned a plaque for the SBE Business Plan Gold-Recertification
• Advisor Jared Kegler received an Outstanding Advisor trophy and a 10-year service plaque