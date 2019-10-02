JANESVILLE — The Janesville Fire Department celebrates 125 years of service same week as fire prevention week.
To celebrate there will be a pancake feed on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janesville Fire Station.
There is a small cost for breakfast of $8 for adults and $4 for kids 10 years old and younger.
Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice will be served at the feed. During the pancake feed attendees will be able to see the equipment, buildings and learn more about the fire department.
Fire prevention week runs from Oct. 6 through Oct. 12.
Later in the week on Wednesday, October 9 Janesville students will be visiting the fire station to learn fire safety.