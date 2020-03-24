The city of Waseca Recycling facility, located at the fairgrounds, will not be open for recycling the second and fourth Saturdays of the month until further notice.
"We are taking this precaution for the health and safety of the general public and Waseca County staff during this time of pandemic," Waseca County posted on Facebook.
The main facility, South of Waseca on Hwy. 13 will be open for recycling and solid waste disposal during normal business hours.
On Saturdays that schedule is 7 a.m. to noon.
Also keep in mind that people will be responsible for unloading and sorting any/all materials brought to the facility.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding," the post continued to share. "If you have any questions or need more information please call 507-835-0664."