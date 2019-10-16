New Janesville polling location is Trinity Lutheran Discipling Center.
The Janesville City Council voted in favor of changing the polling location from the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School to the Trinity Lutheran Church Discipling Center.
The center is located across the street from Trinity Lutheran school. This location was chosen due to safety concerns for students at JWP. People are able to come and go freely when voting and there were concerns about people coming and going in the school without being identified.
Upcoming elections will take place in 2020 with the center open from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.
The Presidential Primary Election will be taking place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Primary Election will be taking place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and the General Election will be taking place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.