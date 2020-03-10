The Waseca VFW Auxiliary 1642 is looking for participants to enter in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
Students in grades nine through 12 or home-schooled students are eligible to enter.
The deadline to enter is March 31.
Contest rules:
The art must be on paper or canvas done in water color, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen-and-ink or oil.
All of the work submitted must be original without a frame. When submitted canvas entries should be on stretcher frame while other entries must be matted on white. In matting use heavy paper to reinforce the back. Mounted and floating mats may be used.
The artwork should be between an 8 by 10 and 18 by 24, not including mat.
The contest information sheet continues to say if the American flag is used in the students entry it must conform to the Federal Flag Code as far as color, number of stars and stripes and other pertinent rules of the code.
Judging:
Each entry will be judged on the originality of concept, presentation and patriotism expressed. The artwork will also be judged on the content of how it relates to patriotism, clarity of idea, design technique, uniqueness and total impact of work.
The local entry will be judged at the District level with a chance to compete at the State and National contest.
For an entry blank or more information contact Barb Klampe at 835-4109.