The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District announces Andrea Kronbach as the new Community Education Director/Grant Writer.
School board approval is expected on January 6, 2020, with an official start date of January 20, 2020.
Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said this position was created as a result of restructuring positions to meet student needs.
This new position will oversee all Community Education programming, including Kids Korner (Early Learning), Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE), Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), School-aged Care/Wrap Around (SAC/WA), Adult Basic Education (ABE), Adult & Youth Enrichment and Recreation.
Kronbach has spent the last six years as a SNAP-Ed Educator with the University of Minnesota Extension. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education promotes healthy living and teaches low-income families and individuals about good nutrition.
Superintendent Stumpf expressed excitement that Kronbach is ready to continue building a Community Education program to fit the needs of the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton community, saying: “Andrea’s experience working with families and other agencies to deliver high-quality programming makes her a great fit for our school district.”
Families participating in Community Education programs will receive additional contact information for Andrea Kronbach on the official start date.