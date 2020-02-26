<&firstgraph>Applications for a plaque to be added to the Waseca County Veterans Memorial are due to the Waseca County Veterans Service Office and completed by March 15.
<&firstgraph>This means the DD214 or discharge paperwork and applications must be approved by that office by end of day March 15th.
<&firstgraph>All care will be taken to have the plaques installed by Memorial Day, weather permitting. “Weather Permitting” simply means that the air temperature and granite temperature must be above 73 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 complete days in a row once the plaque is installed.
<&firstgraph>This is a must to ensure the integrity of the installation of each plaque.
Veteran Application Requirements:
<&firstgraph>Veterans must have an honorable discharge from any military branch of U.S. (and must have discharge papers, DD214 or equivalent).
<&firstgraph>Be a native of Waseca County (regardless of current residence) or be submitted by a family member connected with Waseca County to honor family members who may or may not have lived in Waseca County. (please share the nature of these connections in writing along with the application)
<&firstgraph>For each plaque there must be a completed (clearly printed) application with a DD214 or equivalent and $200.00 in cash or check.
<&firstgraph>Veterans killed in action (proof required) will receive their plaque free of charge.
<&firstgraph>A friend of a veteran (someone who has no family link to Waseca County) or veteran friend of a family member who has no link to Waseca County does NOT qualify. There MUST be a Waseca County family representation (i.e., father, mother, son, daughter, uncle, aunt, grandparent, great grandparent, etc).