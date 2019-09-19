The 'Pink Schoolhouse' held its second annual open house event on September 7.
About 70 people attended the open house that allowed them to see the the renovations done to the schoolhouse both inside and out.
The inside of the schoolhouse is set-up similar to the original when it was still an active school. DeeAnn Britton and Judy Joecks have worked together with the help of many others to keep the integrity of the schoolhouse.
There is a teachers desk, children desks, school books that were used in the 'Pink Schoolhouse when it was an active school and many other authentic pieces.
One of the newer additions was the bell on top of the school. This was donated by Todd Joecks and his family. There is also a free standing bell that was donated by Richard Wiederhoeft, brother of Britton.
The schoolhouse is located off of County Road 4 in Waseca County and the schoolhouse is in Rural School District 20.