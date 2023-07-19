House of Insurance Agency welcomes new agent Carson Hughes Carson Hughes Author email Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email House of Insurance Agency in Le Center welcomed a new team member, Diane Hruby, last month. Hruby has over 20 years of experience as a licensed agent since 1996. Michelle Rose Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carson Hughes Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fiery crash shuts down southbound I-35 Allina announces closure of Homestead Hospice House Leader of LGBTQ+ group asks mayor to resign despite apology for Pride 'interference' Man allegedly had sexual relationship with teen at Waseca County farm Woman leaves estate to sheriff, police, fire departments Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web U.S. brings massive experience edge into World Cup opener vs. Vietnam ‘I’ve cried so many times when I meet young trans kids!’ Kim Petras reveals how fans move her to tears 'I was called Max!' X Factor star Lucy Spraggan reveals she used to live as a boy Will.i.am is 'so proud' of how Britney Spears has fought for freedom