Garage fire

A fire damaged a detached garage and damaged the exterior of an adjacent  residence on Edgar Place in Faribault Monday afternoon. No one was injured. A resident said he did not know what started the fire that appeared to have started on the outside wall of the garage. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

