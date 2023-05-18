MLS Dynamo FC Minnesota United Soccer

Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) pursues Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) as he tries to clear the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in St. Paul, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

 Jeff Wheeler

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored 14 minutes into the match and Dayne St. Clair made it stand up to lead Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

