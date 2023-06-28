Heritage Days flag.jpg

Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek, far left, presented a U.S. flag and a certificate from U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad to members of the Heritage Days planning committee, from left, Kari Casper, Kelly Huff, Paul Peanasky, Laura McColley and Travis McColley Tuesday during the Faribault City Council meeting. The flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol and was given in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Heritage Days celebration earlier this month. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
  

