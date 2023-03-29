...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Health Department forms Long COVID Guiding Council, conducting survey
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is extending its long COVID-19 work in 2023 with the aim to increase knowledge, awareness and resources for the condition among the public and providers.
The agency has teamed up with Stratis Health and consultants to form the Long COVID Guiding Council — a network of 20 primary care providers and specialists who are treating long COVID-19 patients from across the state of Minnesota.
Members represent a diverse array of medical settings including community clinics, safety net hospitals, long COVID specialty centers, rural health systems and academic health centers.
The focus of the Guiding Council will be to develop strategies to educate providers and help them implement processes and policies that will improve access and quality of long COVID-19 care.
The Guiding Council meets monthly to discuss emerging evidence, treatment and current practices. In developing guidance, the council will incorporate broader stakeholder input from patients, caregivers, nurses, community health workers and community leaders.
“Clinicians are telling us that there is very little communication among the care providers who see long COVID patients in Minnesota and that a coordinated learning network would increase access to care and the quality of care that is provided,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist and medical director at the Minnesota Department of Health. “We still have a lot to learn about long COVID. But laying the groundwork to expand awareness about the emerging evidence and the available treatments is an important first step toward improving outcomes for those suffering from the impacts of long COVID.”
MDH has launched a survey of people who have had COVID-19. The survey explores long-term symptoms Minnesotans are facing since being infected and how this has affected their lives.
Results of the surveys are expected to be available later this year and will be used to identify and guide future MDH actions to address long COVID.