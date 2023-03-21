Harry Brown’s receives top CarGurus rating Mar 21, 2023 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harry Brown’s Family Automotive in Faribault was named a 2023 Top-Rated Dealer by CarGurus.CarGurus is the most-visited car shopping site in the U.S. Top-rated dealers maintain a customer rating of at least a 4.5 out of 5 stars and had at least five verified customer reviews last year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Sociology Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault man dies after being pulled from river One dead, another injured in Wednesday morning crash SCFF announces star-studded grandstand lineup New bakery moves from Saturday market to brick and mortar Faribault man finishes top 40 in his 40th American Birkebeiner Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Adam Sandler doesn't think Chris Rock overstepped with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith jokes Shaquille O'Neal jokes about Brazilian butt lift as he reveals real reason for hospitalisation Women's NCAA roundup: No. 9 Miami stuns No. 1 Indiana Saweetie wants to become a movie star