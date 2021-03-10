• Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota will grant $500,000 in matched advertising to locally owned businesses during the months of July, August, September and October 2020.

• To be eligible to receive funds from the grant, businesses must complete the grant application and be approved.

• This fund has been established only for locally owned and operated businesses.

• The minimum grant match that will be awarded is $500 per business for the eligible grant period.

• Grants will be eligible for use on any Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota advertising products or marketing services between the day you receive the grant and November 1, 2020.