Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Le Sueur, Faribault, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin,
Steele, Freeborn, Rice and Watonwan Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WE ARE STANDING WITH YOU

Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota has established a $500,000 grant fund to assist locally owned businesses with matched advertising during this challenging situation. As a family owned business, we understand what you are going through and have stepped forward to support our community.

Additional Details

• Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota will grant $500,000 in matched advertising to locally owned businesses during the months of  July, August, September and October 2020.

• To be eligible to receive funds from the grant, businesses must complete the grant application and be approved.

• This fund has been established only for locally owned and operated businesses.

• The minimum grant match that will be awarded is $500 per business for the eligible grant period.

• Grants will be eligible for use on any Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota advertising products or marketing services between the day you receive the grant and November 1, 2020.