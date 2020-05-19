• SouthernMinn.com will grant $1,500,000 in matched advertising to locally owned businesses during the months of May, June, and July 2020.

• To be eligible to receive funds from the grant, businesses must complete the grant application and be approved.

• This fund has been established only for locally owned and operated businesses.

• The minimum grant match that will be awarded is $500 per business for the eligible grant period.

• Grants will be eligible for use on any SouthernMinn.com advertising products or services between the day you receive the grant and July 31, 2020.