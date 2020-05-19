Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 102 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.

WE ARE STANDING WITH YOU

Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota has established a $500,000 grant fund to assist locally owned businesses with matched advertising during this challenging situation. As a family owned business, we understand what you are going through and have stepped forward to support our community.

Additional Details

• Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota will grant $500,000 in matched advertising to locally owned businesses during the months of  July, August, September and October 2020.

• To be eligible to receive funds from the grant, businesses must complete the grant application and be approved.

• This fund has been established only for locally owned and operated businesses.

• The minimum grant match that will be awarded is $500 per business for the eligible grant period.

• Grants will be eligible for use on any Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota advertising products or marketing services between the day you receive the grant and November 1, 2020.