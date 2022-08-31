APTOPIX Red Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda beats the tag by Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire to score during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr
Red Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon celebrates while crossing home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first career grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night.

