Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence “Chuck” Stangler has been postponed and is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, beginning at noon at Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 24 from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service in the church. The service will be live streamed at vimeo.com/event/2883688 Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory.

