Minnesota Hawkins Basketball

Howard guard Elijah Hawkins drives to the basket past Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Hawkins has transferred to Minnesota with two seasons of eligibility left. The Gophers announced the addition of the 5-foot-11 Hawkins on Tuesday, May 9. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Howard guard Eljiah Hawkins has transferred to Minnesota with two seasons of eligibility left.

