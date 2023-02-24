Wild Blue Jackets Hockey

Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury, left, makes a save as Jared Spurgeon, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots for his 73rd career shutout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

