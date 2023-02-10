FHS Students of the Quarter Feb 10, 2023 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Faribault High School Students of the Quarter for second quarter were recognized Friday. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools) Faribault High School Students of the Quarter were honored Friday morning. The students and their parents were invited to a breakfast with staff.Recognized students are: Abdullahi Mogow, Adna Ali, AJ Salinas, Allex Wittman, Anna Yetzer, Ashwaq Dagane, Ayan M. Abdi, Ayub Ali, Breuer Wolff, Brianna Velazquez Sanchez, Buay Lual, Carsen Kramer, Emma Dienst, Erwin Lopez Mendoza, Faith Leichtnam, Gabby Boevers, Gabriela Olivo, Isreal Nunez, James Silver, Jessica Carrera-Carrera, Jonathan Tutewohl, Jose Morales Alvarado, Kassandra Jimenez Sanchez, Katherin Baldiris, Kaylie Schulz, Kaysie Dobbs, Kyra Nelson, Layah Cupp, Long Nguyen Duong, McKenna Anderson, Morgan Holven, Morgan Sterling, Ozzie Rosales, Riley Mason Samantha Pierce, Stacie Petricka, Stacie Petricka, Tori Manahan, Trent Bauer, Virginia Mondello and William Houghtelin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Police: Bomb-making materials found in Faribault residence Waseca's Wendlands to appear on Family Feud 23-year old Northfield Target store to get extensive remodeling Northside hotel shutters doors for good Man arrested in stolen firearm investigation Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes 15 Best Super Bowl Commercials Of All Time Fox Soul to Interview Joe Biden in Pre-Super Bowl Sit-Down Following Confusion Business News