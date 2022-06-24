LaVonne K. Erickson Jun 24, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LaVonne K. Erickson, age 74, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at Faribault Senior Living.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Lavonne K. Erickson Kohl Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Electrocution of Trystar employee under investigation Kenyon bookkeeper sentenced to over 9 years in prison Faribault brothers sexually abused girl, charges allege The grackle mob put out a contract on my door Military Days takes attendees back to WWII Upcoming Events Jun 24 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 Tuey the Juggler Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 Open House Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices