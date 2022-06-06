Joshua Josh Almendinger Jun 6, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joshua "Josh"Almendinger, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 tragically in a car accident.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Almendinger Josh Car Accident Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Morristown murder suspect charged Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Retiring Lincoln Elementary principal 'treated everyone like family' Former day care owner receives settlement in bias lawsuit Morristown's 37th annual Dam Days is underway Upcoming Events Jun 6 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6 Faribault High School Class of 1948 Mon, Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Jun 6, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices