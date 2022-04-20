John C. Ress Apr 20, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John C. Ress, age 62, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 unexpectedly at his home in Owatonna, MN..Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John C. Ress Funeral Home Owatonna Kohl Parker Arrangement Mn Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now County seeks someone to move historic house Returned skate sharpener highlights hockey's 'huge sense of community' Thomas Wencl 1 Kwik Trip closing, another proposed Teen charged with burglary, gun possession Upcoming Events Apr 20 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 "Bison Bone Discovery Days" Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 Wednesday Wear Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices