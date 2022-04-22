Joan L. Farnsworth Apr 22, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joan L. Farnsworth, age 77, died Thursday, April 21, 2022 at home.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault boldtfuneralhome.com. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joan L. Farnsworth Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Returned skate sharpener highlights hockey's 'huge sense of community' 2 running for Rice County sheriff Teen charged with burglary, gun possession Downtown businesses move across the street There is no 'ewww' in enema Upcoming Events Apr 23 Wednesday Wear Sat, Apr 23, 2022 Apr 23 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Apr 23, 2022 Apr 23 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Sat, Apr 23, 2022 Apr 23 Karaoke Night Sat, Apr 23, 2022 Apr 24 St. Faustina Kowalska Relic on display Sun, Apr 24, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices