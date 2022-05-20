Joan Glende May 20, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joan Glende, age 89, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 Traditions Nursing Home, Waterville.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joan Glende Tradition Nursing Home Arrangement Social Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Blue Collar Festival should stay downtown Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Faribault neighbors charged after dispute over fire Upcoming Events May 20 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 AAUW Book Sale Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 Car Cruise Night Fri, May 20, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices