Dorothy Ann Kuball-Anonby Jun 17, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Ann Kuball-Anonby, age 89, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dorothy Ann Kuball-anonby Homestead Hospice House Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now '2000 Mules' offers compelling evidence Faribault Medical Center completes design process for new cancer clinic City settles rental discrimination lawsuit 2 Faribault softball players recognized for performance on diamond Furball Farm residents move into new home Upcoming Events Jun 18 Heritage Days Events - Saturday in the Park Sat, Jun 18, 2022 Jun 18 City Wide garage sale Sat, Jun 18, 2022 Jun 18 Farmers Market Sat, Jun 18, 2022 Jun 18 Heritage Days Events - Soap Box Races Sat, Jun 18, 2022 Jun 18 Heritage Days Events - Youth Fishing Contest Sat, Jun 18, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices