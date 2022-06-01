Charles Charlie Meyer Jun 1, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles "Charlie"Meyer, age 72, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital following a brief illness.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Meyer Abbott Northwestern Hospital Kohl Illness Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Morristown murder suspect charged Family-operated winery receives international double gold awards Charges: Faribault couple caught with 3,000 fentanyl pills Faribault celebrates 153rd Memorial Day Upcoming Events Jun 1 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Dinner at the Eagles Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 KC Bingo Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices