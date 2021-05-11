Donald Henry Ross May 11, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Henry Ross, age 88, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at District One Hospital, Faribault.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald Henry Ross District One Hospital Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor charged with drunken driving Bar owner who defied COVID order selling Northfield, Lakeville businesses Arrest warrant issued after suspect flees from hospital Thanks for laundering my money Walz: Capacity restrictions end May 28, masking requirement by July 1 Upcoming Events May 11 American Legion Wing Night Tue, May 11, 2021 May 11 Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting Tue, May 11, 2021 May 12 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, May 12, 2021 May 12 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, May 12, 2021 May 12 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, May 12, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices