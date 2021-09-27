Pastor John H. Hagen Sep 27, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pastor John H. Hagen, age 88, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, Faribault.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John H. Hagen Nursing Home Manor Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now District will follow CDC guidelines for masking, now required per county case rate Bethlehem Academy announces 2021 Homecoming Court, activities Council punts on potential downtown park land switch Local hospitals see record patient volume in emergency departments A dozen people injured in seven-vehicle crash involving a semi Upcoming Events Sep 27 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27 Red Cross Blood Drive Mon, Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27 Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal Mon, Sep 27, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices