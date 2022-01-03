Mark D. Cates Jan 3, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark D. Cates, age 69, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark D. Cates Essentia Health Funeral Home Fargo Kohl Parker Arrangement Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fire destroys mobile home and shed in Faribault Realty duo hopes to offer flexibility, innovation with Legacy brand Single vehicle crash sends driver to hospital Quonset home in Faribault has origins in WWII Historic artifacts uncovered at old Farmer Seed building Upcoming Events Jan 3 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3 Faribault High School Class of 1948 Mon, Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3 American Legion Post #43 Meeting Mon, Jan 3, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices