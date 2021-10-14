Harold Kuball Oct 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harold Kuball, age 89, died Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harold Kuball Homestead Hospice House Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Farmer Seed and Nursery building sold to self-storage firm Meet Billy Vue, DNR intern and first-generation student Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen announces retirement Nelson breaks Faribault passing yardage record in 40-0 win against Winona He died in a tragic sock accident Upcoming Events Oct 14 South Central College Global Conference Thu, Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14 Legion Burger Basket Night Thu, Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14 Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show Thu, Oct 14, 2021 Oct 15 South Central College Global Conference Fri, Oct 15, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices