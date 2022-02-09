John E. Davidson Feb 9, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John E. Davidson, age 78, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Lifelong city caretaker retiring after 41 years School Board weighs budget reduction options Upcoming Events Feb 10 Community Dinner Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10 Burger Basket Night Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices