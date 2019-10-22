Patty Kay Olson Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email 24 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Patty Kay Olson, age 72 of Faribault, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Reflections Care Suites in Northfield. Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault and will be announced later. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesHigh school friends open 'fun' new boutiquePetSmart fire considered suspiciousJames T. "Beaner" MathewsReport: Solid structurally, Farmers Seed is ripe for reuseJacob PerrizoCharles “Charlie” Vincent TurnbullPhyllis Faye StoryHRA plans to give century-old home a brand new lookDemo of historic downtown building nearly completeStories shared, heard at 13th Annual Faribault Sports Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Oct 22 Sertoma Club of Faribault Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Oct 22 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Oct 22 National Active & Retired Federal Employees Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Oct 22 Faribault Noon Exchange Club Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Oct 22 Walk-In Immunization Clinic Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Around the Web Ellie Goulding fed up of being asked if she's going to have kids Michael Bennet pitches health care plan that’s cheaper than Medicare for all Medical episode causes Dakota County pursuit that ends with spike strips Derek Dooley: Mizzou offense failed in all areas at Vanderbilt Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists