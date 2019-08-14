Clarence O. Swanson, age 85 of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Elysian, died Aug. 14, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
Clarence O. Swanson
