Linda H. Hengel Nov 3, 2021

Linda H. Hengel, age 68, died Friday, October 29, 2021 at the District One Hospital in Faribault, following a sudden illness.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458.