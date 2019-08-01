Herbert K. “Herb” Stam, age 88 of Faribault, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the District One Hospital in Faribault. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
