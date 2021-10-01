Pamela M. Pam Dillon Oct 1, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pamela M. "Pam"Dillon, age 67, died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Emeralds of Faribault following an extended illness.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Boots and Lu’s a dream come true for beloved Nerstrand family Thomas 'ready to get to work' as board names him interim sheriff COURT REPORT: Driver hits 120+ mph in chase through town, on interstate Local hospitals see record patient volume in emergency departments Faribault football racks up the rushing yards, overwhelms Red Wing in 34-0 win Upcoming Events Oct 1 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution Fri, Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Oct 1, 2021 Oct 2 Faribault Farmers Market Sat, Oct 2, 2021 Oct 2 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Oct 2, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices