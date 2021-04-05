James E. "Jim"Lambert, age 65, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing, MN following an extended illness.
Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458.
