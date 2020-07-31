Mary (Perron) Bergh, age 72 of Burnsville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
