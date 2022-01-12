Guy R. Albers Jan 12, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Guy R. Albers, age 56, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, New Prague Hospital.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guy R. Albers Mayo Clinic Hospital Funeral Home Health Systems Prague Hospital Kohl Arrangement Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges filed after infant sent to Children's Hospital Faribault superintendent finalists narrowed to 3 New Year's Day traffic stop results in felony DWI charges Superintendent candidates selected for upcoming interviews School employee allegedly used student's debit card for fraudulent purchases Upcoming Events Jan 13 Community Dinner Thu, Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13 Burger Basket Night Thu, Jan 13, 2022 Jan 14 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jan 14, 2022 Jan 14 Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe! Fri, Jan 14, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices