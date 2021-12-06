Douglas B. Doug Frydenlund Dec 6, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Douglas B. "Doug"Frydenlund, age 82, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the District One Hospital in Faribault from complications due to COVID 19.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home District One Hospital Complication Kohl Arrangement Parker Douglas B. Doug Frydenlund Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now COURT REPORTS: Freightliner tractor missing, pair charged in its disappearance Two plead guilty in Greenvale Township murder case COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota resident From mud pies to oatmeal within an eyeblink Masks required in city of Faribault facilities beginning Dec. 6 Upcoming Events Dec 6 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Dec 6, 2021 Dec 6 Red Cross Blood Drive Mon, Dec 6, 2021 Dec 6 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Dec 6, 2021 Dec 6 Red Cross Blood Drive Mon, Dec 6, 2021 Dec 6 Red Cross Blood Drive Mon, Dec 6, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices