Marvin “Marv” Walstrom, age 94, of Medford, and formerly of Northfield, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home.
Due to current restrictions, services will be announced by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault at a later date.
Marvin “Marv” Walstrom, age 94, of Medford, and formerly of Northfield, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home.
Due to current restrictions, services will be announced by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault at a later date.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.