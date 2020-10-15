John David Mullenmeister, 58 of Austin, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at his adult foster home in Brownsdale, Minnesota.
Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.
WASHINGTON — A Democratic aligned campaign finance watchdog group filed a complaint against Rep. Jim Hagedorn with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, accusing the first-term Republican of getting free or below-market-value office rent and lying to cover it up. Read more
NORTHFIELD — President Trump’s middle son, Eric, derided Democratic party leaders on a number of issues and praised his father’s accomplishments during a Tuesday speech to a few hundred supporters in rural Northfield. Read more
The Republican Party of Minnesota alleged that Attorney General Keith Ellison threatened a Northfield farmer on Tuesday, calling it an “abuse of power,” a claim the Attorney General’s Office is refuting. Read more
