Donna Mae (Reinhardt) Rohloff Nov 15, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donna Mae (Reinhardt) Rohloff, age 87 years old, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Hastings Senior Health and Living.Pending arrangements by APG Southern MN House Account. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donna Mae Health Living Hastings Arrangement Years Apg Southern Mn House Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Woman fatally inured after she was thrown from ATV being towed There's a new sheriff in town: Jesse Thomas Police: Search brings meth, pills, marijuana and trio of drug charges From hometown kid to county's top cop, Sheriff Dunn heads into retirement Police suspect huffing impaired driver in crash with parked vehicle Upcoming Events Nov 15 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15 Faribault Area Retired Educators Meeting Mon, Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15 American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting Mon, Nov 15, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices