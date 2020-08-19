Leslie “Butch” Stadler, age 68, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home.
Funeral arrangement are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
