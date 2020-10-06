Corrine S. Clarkin, age 86, of Faribault, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany in Brainerd.
Arrangements are being completed and will be announced by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
WESTERLY WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 35 MPH ARE LIKELY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA TODAY. RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP TO AROUND 30 PERCENT THIS AFTERNOON. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING AND FOLLOW GUIDANCE FROM LOCAL FIRE OFFICIALS.
Corrine S. Clarkin, age 86, of Faribault, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany in Brainerd.
Arrangements are being completed and will be announced by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
A scheduled debate Tuesday between Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and DFL candidate Dan Feehan at a Rochester, Minn., TV station was canceled because the two couldn’t agree on coronavirus precautions. Read more
With less than a month to go to election day, first-term Congressman Jim Hagedorn fielded a wide range of questions from Owatonna Chamber of Commerce members Monday. Read more
In 2016, Democrat Tony Lourey won a race for state Senate by nine points in a northern Minnesota district that stretches from Cloquet to Pine City. Now, the seat is held by Republican Sen. Jason Rarick — and it’s not considered a top target of DFLers hoping to flip control of the Senate in t… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.